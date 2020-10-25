HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at Frankstown Road and Wheeler Street in Homewood.

According to police, the man was shot twice in the chest and then ran for help.

Police were initially being called to Blackadore Avenue for reports of shots fired but were redirected to this scene after a 9-1-1 call reported the man shot.

The victim was able to end up on the porch of a home and the homeowners called 9-1-1.

He was alert and talking when first responders arrived.

