By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GLENDALE, Arizona (KDKA) – History has been made.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is now one of only two NFL wide receivers to have more than 1,400 catches.

Fitzgerald joins NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who currently has the record with 1,549 catches.

1️⃣,4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣@LarryFitzgerald has joined Jerry Rice as the only two players in NFL history with 1,400 career receptions. pic.twitter.com/wojSeMBKMK — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 26, 2020

For two seasons before turning pro, Fitzgerald spent two seasons with Pitt, and his college club noticed.

In just two seasons at Pitt, he racked up 92 catches, 1,672 yards, and 22 touchdowns.

However, there is one record of Rice’s that Fitzgerald broke.

With the same catch, it became his 647th reception at State Farm Stadium, passing Rice’s 646 at Candlestick Park.