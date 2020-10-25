HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
"Larry Legend" is now only one of two NFL wide receivers to have 1,400 or more catches.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GLENDALE, Arizona (KDKA) – History has been made.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is now one of only two NFL wide receivers to have more than 1,400 catches.

Fitzgerald joins NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who currently has the record with 1,549 catches.

For two seasons before turning pro, Fitzgerald spent two seasons with Pitt, and his college club noticed.

In just two seasons at Pitt, he racked up 92 catches, 1,672 yards, and 22 touchdowns.

However, there is one record of Rice’s that Fitzgerald broke.

With the same catch, it became his 647th reception at State Farm Stadium, passing Rice’s 646 at Candlestick Park.

