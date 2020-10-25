By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GLENDALE, Arizona (KDKA) – History has been made.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is now one of only two NFL wide receivers to have more than 1,400 catches.
Fitzgerald joins NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who currently has the record with 1,549 catches.
1️⃣,4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣@LarryFitzgerald has joined Jerry Rice as the only two players in NFL history with 1,400 career receptions. pic.twitter.com/wojSeMBKMK
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 26, 2020
For two seasons before turning pro, Fitzgerald spent two seasons with Pitt, and his college club noticed.
LARRY LEGEND 🐐
1 of only 2 players with 1,400 receptions – @LarryFitzgerald #H2P | #ProPanthers
📸: @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/f5JLrepZcM
— Pitt Athletics (@Pitt_ATHLETICS) October 26, 2020
In just two seasons at Pitt, he racked up 92 catches, 1,672 yards, and 22 touchdowns.
However, there is one record of Rice’s that Fitzgerald broke.
With the same catch, it became his 647th reception at State Farm Stadium, passing Rice’s 646 at Candlestick Park.
.@LarryFitzgerald now has 647 career receptions at State Farm Stadium, passing Jerry Rice (646 at Candlestick Park) for the most receptions in a single venue in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/UITl8UKWza
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 26, 2020
