Organizers planned the drive-by motorcycle run to help cheer up patients.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff 

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few dozen motorcyclists revved their engines for kids at Children’s Hospital on Saturday.

They dressed up in costumes and rode past the hospital to cheer up some of the patients.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

“Since we couldn’t get into the hospital, I thought we’d organize a run, so kids are looking out the window for Halloween, and we’d drive by,” said Rebecca Seckman.

The motorcycle ride was organized by the K-Dogs Kidz Mission, a group dedicated to helping children overcome bullying and disabilities.

