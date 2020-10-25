By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — A teacher who is also a football coach at North Hills School District has tested positive for coronavirus.

The North Hills School District says the teacher noticed symptoms on Saturday, Oct. 24 and tested positive for the virus Sunday, Oct. 25 after a rapid test.

According to the district, the teacher was in class with students on Friday, Oct. 23 and also attended the school’s game in Fox Chapel but “was wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines to the extent possible at all times.” At this time, there are no students or student members of the football team that are required to quarantine. The Allegheny County Health Department will alert anyone who does need to quarantine, the district says.

The district did add that the football team should be monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.