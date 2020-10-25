PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More clouds will be in the sky today and a few showers are already skirting our area to the south along I-68 and trying to cross up into southern Greene and Fayette Counties.
A stalled frontal boundary to our south will push that moisture north later this afternoon and this evening.
It will bring showers after 3:00 p.m. and last tonight and through the day off and on Monday.
Temperatures will linger in the lower 50’s (about 10 degree cooler than average) and will finally inch up near 60 degrees by Wednesday with some midweek sunshine.
More rain returns Thursday/Friday, but right now, the weekend looks like it may bring some comfy temperatures and dry weather for Halloween.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.