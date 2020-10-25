By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – Oblock Junior High School has notified parents that the school will operating remotely through November 6 after three Plum Borough School District emplloyees tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the district, two Oblock Junior High School employees tested positive along with one Plum Senior High School employee.
Once the district spoke with the Allegheny County Health Department, the decision was made to switch to remote learning through November 6, and students and staff will return on November 9.
Contact tracing determined that 12 students and 9 staff members had been in close contact with the three positive cases.
While the school swithces to remote learning, the Food Service Department will provide free breakfast and lunch at 10:30 a.m. each day. The meals will need to be pre-ordered and picked up at either Plum Senior High School or Holiday Park Elementary at Gold Door #1.
