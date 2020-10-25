By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH, Pa./TAMPA, Fl. (KDKA) — Wide receiver Antonio Brown’s contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is expected to have a max value of $2.5 million, according to an NFL insider.
Antonio Brown’s one-year deal with Tampa has a max value of $2.5 million, per source. It includes a $750,000 bonus for a Super Bowl win, and three $250,000 bonuses — one for receptions, one for yards and one for TDs. The remaining $1 million is in base salary and roster bonuses.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that sources have told him besides covering Brown’s base salary, the contract will allot for a $750,000 bonus if the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl and another three $250,000 bonuses for receptions, yards and touchdowns.
The news of former Steeler wide receiver Antonio Brown’s signing with the Buccaneers was first reported on Friday, Oct. 23.
