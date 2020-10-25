HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Bucs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pa./TAMPA, Fl. (KDKA) — Wide receiver Antonio Brown’s contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is expected to have a max value of $2.5 million, according to an NFL insider.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that sources have told him besides covering Brown’s base salary, the contract will allot for a $750,000 bonus if the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl and another three $250,000 bonuses for receptions, yards and touchdowns.

The news of former Steeler wide receiver Antonio Brown’s signing with the Buccaneers was first reported on Friday, Oct. 23.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments