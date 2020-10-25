By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to a new report from NFL insiders, the Tennessee Titans will be fined at least $300,000 for coronavirus violations after the team experienced an outbreak in late September and early October.
NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the fine is for violations such as not wearing masks as required and unclear communication on workout protocols. However, the individual members of the organization, like head coach Mike Vrabel, are reportedly not expected to face punishments for the violations. The Titans will likely receive an exact figure this week, Rapoport and Pelissero say.
Related stories:
- Report: Coronavirus Outbreak Among Tennessee Titans Leads To Three More Members Testing Positive
- Tomlin ‘Understands This Is What Comes With 2020’ As NFL Decides To Reschedule Steelers-Titans Game
- NFL Rescheduling Steelers-Titans Matchup For ‘Later In The Season’
- Report: NFL Informs Pittsburgh Steelers That Game Against Tennessee May Be Rescheduled After Titans Players, Personnel Test Positive For Coronavirus
In total, the Titans had 24 members of their organization test positive for the virus. The news of the positive tests came days before a scheduled game between the Titans and the Steelers slated for Oct. 4. The game was rescheduled on Oct. 1, and the Steelers are scheduled to play the Titans 1 p.m. Sunday.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.