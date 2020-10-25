By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to a new report from NFL insiders, the Tennessee Titans will be fined at least $300,000 for coronavirus violations after the team experienced an outbreak in late September and early October.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the fine is for violations such as not wearing masks as required and unclear communication on workout protocols. However, the individual members of the organization, like head coach Mike Vrabel, are reportedly not expected to face punishments for the violations. The Titans will likely receive an exact figure this week, Rapoport and Pelissero say.

Related stories:

In total, the Titans had 24 members of their organization test positive for the virus. The news of the positive tests came days before a scheduled game between the Titans and the Steelers slated for Oct. 4. The game was rescheduled on Oct. 1, and the Steelers are scheduled to play the Titans 1 p.m. Sunday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.