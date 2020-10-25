Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Halloween less than a week away, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt will be sporting some spooky season flair on his cleats this afternoon.
When the Steelers take the field in Nashville to face off with the Titans, his cleats will feature horror movie characters Freddy Kreuger and Jason Voorhees.
This isn’t the first time T.J. Watt has worn custom cleats.
Recently, he wore a pair of custom ‘Dipped Bridge’ shoes designed by local artist Cody Sabol.
Watt and Sabol have teamed up again for this Halloween-themed cleats.
It’s safe to say that T.J. Watt will be hoping to cause nightmares of his own against the Titans offense.
