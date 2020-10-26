By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over the last 48 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 177 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 158 are confirmed from 2,402 PCR tests. Nineteen of the cases are probable, with 14 being from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 1 year to 95 years with a median age of 43 years, according to the Health Department. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 15-25.

There have been 1,392 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 365 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 137 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 421.

There have been 14,995 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for October 26, 2020. pic.twitter.com/4AB9HJYNvA — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 26, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 14,995 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 1,392 hospitalizations and 421 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 26, 2020

Health officials say, as of Saturday’s report, 209,968 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: