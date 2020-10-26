By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A firearm was found in a carry-on at the Pittsburgh International Airport Monday afternoon.
Allegheny County Police say the 9mm gun was spotted in a 52-year-old man’s backpack at 1:25 p.m. at the main security checkpoint.
According to police, he had a valid concealed carry permit and had accidentally left the firearm in his bag.
The FBI was notified, and he was allowed to fly. County police say they don’t expect to file any charges at this time, and they’ve confiscated the gun.
The TSA says even people with concealed firearm permits aren’t allowed to bring guns on planes. Travelers are allowed to bring unloaded firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at check-in.
You can read more about how to travel properly with a firearm on the TSA’s website.
