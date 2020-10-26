PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The results are in from the American Jewish Committee’s very first public survey asking people if they’re familiar with the term anti-Semitism.

The people who live in Squirrel Hill know hate and anti-Semitism all too well as Tuesday marks two years since the attacks inside the Tree of Life synagogue. But that’s why they also say they’re not surprised that there’s a large amount of people in our population who don’t know the meaning of the word anti-Semitism or even worse — they’ve never even heard of it.

🔴 75 years after the Holocaust, nearly half of Americans are unfamiliar with the term “antisemitism” or are unsure what it means. Antisemitism is not a Jewish problem. It's a problem plaguing all of society. Full results of our #AntisemitismReport:https://t.co/FmJRjZtKmg pic.twitter.com/5Rb0nWmT3u — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) October 26, 2020

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller asked one person if they’ve ever heard of anti-Semitism. The response: “I’ve heard of it yeah, but I really don’t know what it mean.”

She asked someone else who had heard of anti-Semitism to describe it: “prejudice.”

The State of Anti-Semitism in America Report says 53 percent surveyed say they’re familiar with the term anti-Semitism. But nearly half weren’t.

“Had either not heard the term at all, that was 21 percent, or had heard it but didn’t know what it meant, that was 25 percent. So 46 percent, nearly half, really didn’t have an understanding of anti-Semitism,” says Holly Huffnagle, the director for combating anti-Semitism with the American Jewish Committee.

Meghan Schiller asked someone else if they were surprised by the results: “No it doesn’t surprise me. It’s simply a matter of education.”

The survey agrees, showing 78 percent of college graduates know about anti-Semitism, compared to just 27 percent of people with high school diplomas.

“Anti-Semitism is not only a hostility towards Jews or a hatred towards Jews, although that is it at its core,” says Huffnagle.

Huffnagle says the AJC also surveyed American Jews and discovered an upsetting statistic.

“American Jews are hiding their Jewishness. So almost one in three, or 31%, of Jewish Americans have avoided certain places or situations out of fear for their safety or comfort,” Huffnagle explains.

But the surveyed American Jews feel safer with increased security measures.

“And we did find that over 50%, I believe 56%, of American Jews said that their synagogues and Jewish institutions have actually taken measures since what happened in Pittsburgh to secure their facilities so that they feel safe going to worship,” says Huffnagle

But still — 24% say they’re still avoiding wearing, carrying or displaying any items that might identify them as Jews since the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue.