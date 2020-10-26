By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — A Brentwood School District student is undergoing treatment for tuberculosis.

According to a letter sent to families, the high school student has been attending classes remotely since the school year began.

The student is being treated now with medication, and “is expected to resume normal activities in the near future.”

“Tuberculosis is an infectious bacterial disease that is spread only through the air from one person to another. The only way to contract the disease is to breathe in the bacteria by being extremely close to an infected person for a long period of time while they are coughing, sneezing, singing or talking.”

Meanwhile, the school district is working with the Allegheny County Health Department to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

They say those close with the student and the family have gone through testing, and if any additional close contacts are identified, they will also be contacted and tested.

Any teachers who have had close contact will be tested this week too.

The school district has set up a virtual meeting for families that is scheduled for today at 6 p.m.

