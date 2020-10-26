ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Oh. (KDKA/AP) — Coal magnate Robert Murray has died at his home in Ohio less than a week after announcing his retirement as board chairman of a major U.S. coal operator.

An attorney for Murray confirmed the Sunday morning death of the 80-year-old in St. Clairsville to The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register newspaper.

The attorney told the newspaper that a private memorial service is planned for Tuesday.

Murray had announced his retirement on Monday, Oct. 19.

Last month, the former Murray Energy company came out of bankruptcy as American Consolidated Natural Resources.

Its former creditors took ownership of the company and ousted Murray, the former CEO.

The company initially sought bankruptcy protection in 2019.

No official cause of death was given.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)