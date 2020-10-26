Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This is one way to get voters’ attention.
City councilman Bobby Wilson is doing a play on the Pittsburgh Parking Chair.
He says you can use his spot to drop off your ballot.
Park in Bobby's spot — and #vote! pic.twitter.com/a0Iye79noc
— Bobby Wilson (@bobbywilson412) October 25, 2020
The old time movie skit shows the councilman using a chair to hold his parking spot for voters.
If you want to take advantage, the spot is on Fourth Avenue between the City-County Building and the Grant Building.
You must log in to post a comment.