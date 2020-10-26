HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Bobby Wilson says you can use his spot to drop off your ballot.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This is one way to get voters’ attention.

City councilman Bobby Wilson is doing a play on the Pittsburgh Parking Chair.

He says you can use his spot to drop off your ballot.

The old time movie skit shows the councilman using a chair to hold his parking spot for voters.

If you want to take advantage, the spot is on Fourth Avenue between the City-County Building and the Grant Building.

