PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Halloween falling on a Saturday this years, officials are calling for extra caution.

“Our concern is that more people will take advantage of Halloween being on a Saturday to celebrate, and if they don’t plan ahead, many will be tempted to drink and drive,” said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, district executive for PennDOT, in a press release. “With all of the alternative transportation available to everyone in this age, there is no excuse for drunk driving.”

AAA and PennDOT say Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for kids, with the CDC estimating children are four times more likely to be hit by a car than on any other day of the year.

Officials are telling parents, drivers and adults to take extra precautions this year to keep everyone safe. They recommend picking a designated sober driver in advance, considering an overnight stay and if hosting a party, reminding guests not to drive drunk.

They also suggest driving at least 5 mph under the speed limit and looking for children on roadways, medians and curbs.

