PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Work is underway to redevelop space while also maintaining the historic value of the Roundhouse at Hazelwood Green. It’s about bridging the past to the present.

Anytime you take something old and work to make it into something new, challenges come along with it.

“You have the contributing factors that it was not about thermal comfort or anything like that,” Principal GBBN Architect Anne Chen said.

Meaning, the building was not meant for people to be in. It’s purpose was used for train engine services.

It was originally built by the Monongahela Connecting Railroad in 1887, and was once owned by Jones & Laughlin Steel, and later LTV Steel Company.

Now, its future will be the home to OneValley’s Pittsburgh Innovation Center.

“[It] will be open and available to everyone in the community, to everyone that owns a small business and wants to grow it,” U3 Advisors Managing Director Todd Stern said.

Besides supporting local, small businesses and entrepreneurs, the space will also be used for community events.

“So we’re talking about in the $12 million range for this construction project,” said Chen.

Some of the current completed work at the Roundhouse includes – new steel foundations, the clearing of vehicles from the site and portions of the roof were replaced.

“On the other hand, these are really quality materials. Brick, a heavy timber roof deck, which is just gorgeous,” said Chen.

Construction is expected to be completed next spring.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.