By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ivanka Trump is scheduled to come to Pittsburgh this week to meet with supporters of President Donald Trump.
The Trump campaign announced Monday that the president’s daughter is coming to Pittsburgh on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Ivanka is an advisor to President Trump.
“I’m excited to once again be back in the great state of Pennsylvania to discuss how President Trump will keep bringing the country forward. President Trump’s policies led to a manufacturing and energy resurgence by protecting domestic manufacturers from unfair steel dumping into our markets, promoting domestic energy development like fracking, and renegotiating unfair trade deals. Pennsylvanians deserve a fighter like President Trump who will continue to fight for them for the next four years,” Ivanka said in a release.
The location of the event was not released.
