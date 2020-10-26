By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto is calling for a moment of silence and reflection across the city Tuesday morning in memory of the 11 lives lost two years ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Tuesday marks two years since the horrific attack at the synagogue.

RELATED STORY: 3 Congregations To Commemorate Tree Of Life Tragedy Virtually Next Week

Mayor Peduto is calling for the moment of silence at 9:54 a.m., exactly two years after the shooting.

“My thoughts continue to be with everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy. May the memories of our lost community members continue to be a blessing,” Mayor Peduto said in a statement.

Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life will host a virtual commemoration ceremony later that day to honor the victims. It’s set to get underway at 7 p.m.

Remembrances started virtually over the weekend.

A prayer service, hosted by a group of religious and community organizations, was streamed on Facebook.

They lit a candle for each victim – Rose Mallinger, Richard Gottfried, Melvin Wax, Joyce Fienberg, Jerry Rabinowitz, Irving Younger, Daniel Stein, Cecil and David Rosenthal, and Sylvan and Bernice Simon.

If you want to take part in this year’s commemoration, click here.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.