By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police officers arrested New Kensington Police Officer Joe Martino on Saturday. Martino is charged with unlawful restraint and simple assault.
Martino, 32, of Lower Burrell was off duty when arrested.
According to the criminal complaint, Martino is accused of restraining and physically assaulting his girlfriend early Saturday morning near UPMC Children’s Hospital. Pittsburgh Police say a witness told them that the woman was struck by Martino more than 20 times inside a white SUV before she ran into the UPMC Children’s Hospital Emergency Room around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.
“The New Kensington Police Department is aware of an incident involving one of its officers that has resulted in the filing of criminal charges,” said New Kensington Police Chief Bob Deringer. “The conduct occurred off duty, and we are investigating. The officer is not currently working while the investigation proceeds.”
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.