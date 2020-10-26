PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Election Day is just eight days away and both presidential candidates need Pennsylvania in their win column.

KDKA political editor Jon Delano spoke exclusively one-on-one with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Monday.

Biden had returned from a quick visit to Chester, which is outside Philadelphia. Delano told Biden that President Trump had said earlier Monday that “we win in Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing.”

Biden says he doesn’t think the president will win the state.

“Well, if he wins Pennsylvania, he’s a whole lot closer, but I don’t think he’s going to win Pennsylvania. I think we’ll win Pennsylvania. It’s my home state. Spent a lot of time there,” Biden says.

“When I announced, I actually announced in Pittsburgh, which was one of the three places I announced — I just got back from southeastern Pennsylvania, Chester, Pennsylvania, was up in Scranton and up in that area two days ago. I’ve been all over the state. I think we’re going to do well because I think the folks of Pennsylvania view things from Pittsburgh and Scranton, not from Wall Street.”

Meanwhile, President Trump made three campaign stops in front of large crowds in the sate Monday.

Biden told Delano he won’t be a coronavirus “spreader,” but he is going to visit a number of states in the coming days.