West Liberty Avenue is closed while police investigate.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a pickup truck while crossing the street on West Liberty Avenue, officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the woman was hit in the 2000 block of West Liberty Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Officials say the pedestrian was hit by the driver in outbound lanes.

