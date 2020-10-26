By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a pickup truck while crossing the street on West Liberty Avenue, officials say.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says the woman was hit in the 2000 block of West Liberty Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Officials say the pedestrian was hit by the driver in outbound lanes.
ALERT: West Liberty Avenue is closed while police investigate a serious vehicle v pedestrian accident in the 2000 block. EMS transported adult female victim in critical condition. She was crossing street around 8:15 pm when struck by pickup in outbound lanes. pic.twitter.com/CNh2qem2ch
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2020
West Liberty Avenue is closed while police investigate.
