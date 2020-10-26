By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Over the last 48 hours, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,073 new cases of Coronavirus and 19 additional deaths.

On Sunday, 1,666 new cases reported, and today, there are 1,407 cases.

According to the Health Department, the daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 195,695 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,673.

There are 2,241,430 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive, the age breakdown is as follows:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 25,486 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,522 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 31,008 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,702 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,067 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

