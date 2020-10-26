PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Small off-and-on rain chances will be in the area through the day today.

I am dropping the chance for rain down to 40% due to most of the day actually being dry.

Some folks could see more than a 1/20″ of rain.

Most though will see very low rain totals today and a minor annoyance at most from light rain.

Temperatures are warmer today than they were to start of Sunday morning.

Morning lows will be in the mid-40’s with highs today not too far off of that.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 56 degrees for the daily high.

Looking ahead, the set-up would seem to be conducive to some big rain chances for the rest of the week and into next week.

High pressure is located to our south-southeast, forcing any storms or showers above the high and right to us.

There is also a possibility that Tropical Storm Zeta merges with the Thursday-Friday storm already expected to slide by.

That would mean some very large rain totals for the Pennsylvania.

