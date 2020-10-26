PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Small off-and-on rain chances will be in the area through the day today.
I am dropping the chance for rain down to 40% due to most of the day actually being dry.
Some folks could see more than a 1/20″ of rain.
Most though will see very low rain totals today and a minor annoyance at most from light rain.
Temperatures are warmer today than they were to start of Sunday morning.
Morning lows will be in the mid-40’s with highs today not too far off of that.
I have Pittsburgh hitting 56 degrees for the daily high.
Looking ahead, the set-up would seem to be conducive to some big rain chances for the rest of the week and into next week.
High pressure is located to our south-southeast, forcing any storms or showers above the high and right to us.
There is also a possibility that Tropical Storm Zeta merges with the Thursday-Friday storm already expected to slide by.
That would mean some very large rain totals for the Pennsylvania.
