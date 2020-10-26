PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers remain undefeated and are now the only team in the AFC with an undefeated record.

This is the team’s best start since 1978 when the Steelers won their first seven games en route to the Super Bowl.

An undefeated start has Steeler Nation excited and feeling confident, as expected.

“It’s exciting, when’s the last time they were 6-0?” said Steelers fan Melissa Metzler.

The Super Bowl is on the minds of fans across the city, especially after taking down the only other undefeated team in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, 27-24 on Sunday.

Even non-Steelers fans are happy for the Steelers start.

“I moved from Connecticut to Pittsburgh, so go Patriots,” said Katherine Kosenko. “I thought it was a great game, honestly. They’re 6-0. They deserve it at this point.”

Kosenko’s group of friends have been coming to Mike’s Beer Bar on the North Shore every week to watch the games and they say it’s been good luck for the black and gold.

“They were 3-0 since we’ve been here,” said Mike Brooks. “You saw the defense today, they were without Mike Hilton, they still performed, waiting until he gets in there next week. Lamar Jackson put him on notice, that’s all I’m going to say.”

Is this year the Steelers finally get Super Bowl number seven?

“This is the year, this is the year,” said Jon Reily. “There was 2006, there was 2009, it’s 2020, this is the year.”

2020 has been a year of ups and downs, with the pandemic and all, but Natalie Konish says with today’s win, there’s a lot to look forward to.

“I think it’s making 2020 a whole lot better,” she said.

Fans are hoping the Steelers undefeated streak keeps up into next Sunday when they’ll take on the rival Ravens at 1:00 in Baltimore.