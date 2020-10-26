PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As early voting continues across the country, thousands of people in Allegheny County took advantage of the last day for the additional sites.

Before the sites even opened for voters, around 200 people were already in line at the Boyce Park Ski Lodge.

“Here we are ready to vote,” John Higson said.

“This is not long,” Solomon Boswell said while waiting in line.

It comes after more than 10,000 people used the five additional sites on Saturday. The past couple of weekends averaged about 13,000 for the whole weekend.

“We saw the lines were quite extensive in other states and figured they’d be long here today in our area,” Higson told KDKA.

He came prepared with camping chairs while he waited in line with dozens of people ahead of him on this final day of the additional sites.

“Got them out of the garage, put them in the car and got ready set them up here in the voting line,” Higson said while waiting in his chair.

Some voters were coming early so they wouldn’t miss the start of the Steelers game at 1.

“Going to be a lot of folks trying to vote this year,” Boswell said.

It was more of the same at the CCAC South Campus and downtown where the line was out the door. As the election approaches another deadline coming up is on Tuesday. That is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

“Everybody can’t come out the day of the voting but this right here gives you options. Options are always good,” Boswell said.

“If it wasn’t 2020, I would say no. It’s better to show up and vote, but this year is an ungodly mess for a variety of reasons,” Chris Freed said after dropping off his ballot.

You can still drop off your ballot if you were unable.

Polls open on Election Day at 7 a.m and run until 8 p.m.