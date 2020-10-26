By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh says they want students to shelter-in-place before going home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dean of Students has sent a letter to students saying they recommend quarantining for at least 14 days to protect the health of families.

Beginning on Nov. 12, all undergraduate students should limit their contact with other people and only leave their room to attend classes, get food or exercise safely.

In a statement, Vice Provost and Dean of Students Kenyon Bonner said, “I am extremely proud of the thousands of students who have consistently followed Pitt’s health and safety guidelines for the past two months. Their cooperation has had a direct effect on keeping the number of positive cases on the Pittsburgh campus low and on protecting the health of our Pittsburgh neighbors.”

Once students are back at home, experts recommend they wear masks and social distance for at least four days.

