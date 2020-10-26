For the latest story in our “Voice of the Voter” series, KDKA’s Meghan Schiller heads to Washington County to talk to voters about what issues they think matter most.

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Just shy of 152,000 people will cast their ballots in Washington County this election. We looked at the latest numbers and it’s tight: there’s only 132 more registered Republicans than Democrats. Plus, almost 13,000 voters report having no affiliation to a specific party.

“Well, it didn’t take me long at all. I think I made the right choice. It was hard, but I made the right choice,” said Deborah Guyton, Canonsburg resident.

Just 23 miles south of Pittsburgh, we found a steady stream of voters walking with ballots in hand. Deborah and Patrick Guyton drove from Canonsburg to cast their ballots at the Washington County election office.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller asked them: “How did you decide?”

“More or less picking the lesser of two evils, I think. They’re both too old,” said Patrick Guyton. “But I think we need somebody in there with fresh new ideas.”

We found lively yard displays on both sides of the political aisle. Still many voters tell us it’s hard to find that enthusiasm after this lengthy election cycle.

“I think it’s kind of a shame that the two choices that we have are so unattractive to so many people,” said one voter.

Meaning it’s hard for some to look forward to Election Day.

“Because I think with all the mail-in balloting, it’s not really going to be over anytime soon after that,” a voter said.

When it comes to what matters, William Roley tells KDKA he looks at the key issues.

“The taxes being raised, and Social Security being eliminated, and that seems to be a real possibility,” said Roley, resident of Carroll Township.

MORE VOICE OF THE VOTER STORIES:

Maryetta Mayak tells KDKA she just goes with her gut.

“I thought… who tells the least lies?” she said.

Her mind’s made up, but Roley’s undecided – still wading through what he calls “the mud.”

“And with so much mudslinging, you don’t know who to believe,” said Roley.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller asked: “When do you think you’ll decide by?”

“Election Day,” said Roley.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.