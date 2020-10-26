Comments
Butternut-Beet Soup With Crispy Prosciutto
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — WW Ambassador Mary Vogliano is sharing a cozy fall soup recipe!
Total Time: 50 min
Prep: 15 min
Cook: 35 min
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 4 cup(s), cubed (about 1 lb) Uncooked butternut squash
- 13 oz, peeled and chopped (about 3 cups) Golden beet
- 3 medium, quartered Uncooked shallot(s)
- 1½ Tbsp Olive Oil
- ¾ tsp, divided kosher salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 3 sprig(s), plus leaves for garnish fresh thyme
- 6 leaf/leaves, plus chopped leaves for garnish fresh sage
- 1 oz, thinly sliced (about 2 slices) Prosciutto
- 2⅓ cup(s) No-salt-added chicken stock
- ¼ cup(s) Plain fat free Greek yogurt
