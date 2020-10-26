HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Filed Under:Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, PTL Links, Weight Watchers, WW

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — WW Ambassador Mary Vogliano is sharing a cozy fall soup recipe!

(Photo Courtesy: WW)

Butternut-Beet Soup With Crispy Prosciutto
Total Time: 50 min
Prep: 15 min
Cook: 35 min
Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 4 cup(s), cubed (about 1 lb) Uncooked butternut squash
  • 13 oz, peeled and chopped (about 3 cups) Golden beet
  • 3 medium, quartered Uncooked shallot(s)
  • 1½ Tbsp Olive Oil
  • ¾ tsp, divided kosher salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 3 sprig(s), plus leaves for garnish fresh thyme
  • 6 leaf/leaves, plus chopped leaves for garnish fresh sage
  • 1 oz, thinly sliced (about 2 slices) Prosciutto
  • 2⅓ cup(s) No-salt-added chicken stock
  • ¼ cup(s) Plain fat free Greek yogurt
