PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters all across the country will be heading to the polls on Nov. 3 to cast ballots for national and local candidates. Here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.

On Election Day, the polls in Pennsylvania are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but many people have already voted by mail-in ballot as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. If you are headed to the polls, look below for more information on changes you can expect and tips for first time voters.

VOTING:

Pennsylvania’s Official Voter Information Website

Polling Places | Mail-In and Absentee Ballots | Provisional Ballots



ELECTION RESULTS:

KDKA’s Pennsylvania 2020 General Election Results Page. Keep this page pulled up on Election Night for real-time results.



HOW TO:

Voting In Your County

Preparing For Election Day

Voting System Demonstrations



WHERE?:

Find Your Polling Place

Mail-In and Absentee Ballot Information



DEADLINES:

Oct. 19: Voter registration deadline.

Oct. 27: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot. Find out more.

Nov. 3: Deadline to receive mail-in ballots at county election offices.

Nov. 6: Deadline to count ballots. Find out more.



GO IN-DEPTH ON SOME KEY PA RACES:

• Attorney General: Josh Shapiro (D) vs. Heather Heidelbaugh (R)

• Auditor General: Nina Ahmad (D) vs. Timothy DeFoor (R)

• State Treasurer: Joe Torsella (D) vs. Stacy Garrity (R)

• U.S. House 17th District: Conor Lamb (D) vs. Sean Parnell (R)

• State Senate 37th District: Pam Iovino (D) vs. Devlin Robinson (R)

• State Senate 39th District: Kim Ward (R) vs. Tay Waltenbaugh (D)

• State House 16th District: Mike Kelly (R) vs. Kristy Gnibus (D)

• State House 28th District: Rob Mercuri (R) vs. Emily Skopov (D)

• State House 30th District: Lori Mizgorski (R) vs. Lissa Geiger Shulman (D)

• State House 44th District: Valerie Gaydos (R) vs. Michelle Knoll (D)

VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?

The Department of State operates a hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process, both online at ST-VoterReg@pa.gov and over the phone at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

Your County’s Election Office:

County-By-County Map

Tips:

Tips For First Time Voters

More:

League Of Women’s Voters Of Pennsylvania



COUNTIES:

• Allegheny County •

Elections Division

• Armstrong County •

Elections Department

• Beaver County •

Elections Bureau

• Butler County •

Bureau of Elections

• Clarion County •

Voter Information

• Fayette County •

Election Bureau

• Greene County •

Elections Department

• Indiana County •

Elections Office

• Lawrence County •

Voter Services

• Mercer County •

Elections Office

• Somerset County •

Voter Information

• Venango County •

Election Services

• Washington County •

Elections Office

• Westmoreland County •

Election Bureau



