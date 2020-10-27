PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters all across the country will be heading to the polls on Nov. 3 to cast ballots for national and local candidates. Here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.
On Election Day, the polls in Pennsylvania are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but many people have already voted by mail-in ballot as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. If you are headed to the polls, look below for more information on changes you can expect and tips for first time voters.
VOTING:
Pennsylvania’s Official Voter Information Website
Polling Places | Mail-In and Absentee Ballots | Provisional Ballots
ELECTION RESULTS:
KDKA’s Pennsylvania 2020 General Election Results Page. Keep this page pulled up on Election Night for real-time results.
HOW TO:
Voting In Your County
Preparing For Election Day
Voting System Demonstrations
WHERE?:
Find Your Polling Place
Mail-In and Absentee Ballot Information
DEADLINES:
Oct. 19: Voter registration deadline.
Oct. 27: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot. Find out more.
Nov. 3: Deadline to receive mail-in ballots at county election offices.
Nov. 6: Deadline to count ballots. Find out more.
GO IN-DEPTH ON SOME KEY PA RACES:
• Attorney General: Josh Shapiro (D) vs. Heather Heidelbaugh (R)
• Auditor General: Nina Ahmad (D) vs. Timothy DeFoor (R)
• State Treasurer: Joe Torsella (D) vs. Stacy Garrity (R)
• U.S. House 17th District: Conor Lamb (D) vs. Sean Parnell (R)
• State Senate 37th District: Pam Iovino (D) vs. Devlin Robinson (R)
• State Senate 39th District: Kim Ward (R) vs. Tay Waltenbaugh (D)
• State House 16th District: Mike Kelly (R) vs. Kristy Gnibus (D)
• State House 28th District: Rob Mercuri (R) vs. Emily Skopov (D)
• State House 30th District: Lori Mizgorski (R) vs. Lissa Geiger Shulman (D)
• State House 44th District: Valerie Gaydos (R) vs. Michelle Knoll (D)
VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?
The Department of State operates a hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process, both online at ST-VoterReg@pa.gov and over the phone at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).
Your County’s Election Office:
County-By-County Map
Tips:
Tips For First Time Voters
More:
League Of Women’s Voters Of Pennsylvania
COUNTIES:
• Allegheny County •
Elections Division
• Armstrong County •
Elections Department
• Beaver County •
Elections Bureau
• Butler County •
Bureau of Elections
• Clarion County •
Voter Information
• Fayette County •
Election Bureau
• Greene County •
Elections Department
• Indiana County •
Elections Office
• Lawrence County •
Voter Services
• Mercer County •
Elections Office
• Somerset County •
Voter Information
• Venango County •
Election Services
• Washington County •
Elections Office
• Westmoreland County •
Election Bureau
RELATED STORIES:
- Explaining The Reliability And Safety Of Mail-In Voting
- Controversial Minneapolis Video Raises Concerns Over Ballot Harvesting, But Elections Leaders Say There Are Safeguards In Place
- Open Carry Laws At Pa. Polls At Center Of Controversy Heading Into November Election
- Despite Concerns, Southwestern Pa. Voters Using Mail-In Ballots In Record Numbers
- Pittsburgh Law Enforcement Bracing For Potential Election Day Unrest
- Pa. Department Of State Working To Prevent Intimidation At Polls
- KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan
- KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano
- KDKA Politics Section
You must log in to post a comment.