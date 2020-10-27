PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is a major deadline day for the November election that is now just a week away.

Applications for mail-In ballots must be received by the Board of Elections by 5:00 p.m.

In-person voting at Board of Elections offices ends at 5:00 p.m. today as well.

In addition to those deadlines, the U.S. Postal Service says if you want to guarantee your ballot arrives by Election Day, it needs to be mailed today.

That means if you receive your mail-in ballot later in the week, your best guarantee to have it counted will be to deliver it in person to the Board of Elections office in your county.

Right now, if a mail-in ballot is postmarked before 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, it will be counted if received by the Board of Elections through Friday November 6.

However, the Supreme Court voted 4-4 on the Pennsylvania counting extension last week and with the arrival of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the court still has time to hear another appeal of the Pennsylvania extension and overturn the added days of counting.

Watch as KDKA’s John Shumway reports:

Bottom line — if you have a mail-in ballot, mail it today.

If you receive one later this week, your best bet is to deliver it in person to the Board of Elections.

You can also take the mail-in ballot and go to the polls and vote in person.

On Election Day, polls open at 7:00 a.m. next Tuesday and close at 8:00 p.m.

Anyone in line at 8:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

To request a mail-in ballot and for more information about mail-in ballots and absentee ballots, click here.