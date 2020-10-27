HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl from the city’s Allentown section.

According to police, 12-year-old Jaliyah Massey is known to frequent Mount Oliver.

(Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

She is described as being 4-feet-9-inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds and has brown eyes. She usually wears her hair in a ponytail and has red streaks in it.

Massey was last seen wearing blue jeans and an orange sweatshirt with a hood and yellow and white stripes.

Anyone with information on where she is should contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.

