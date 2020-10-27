By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl from the city’s Allentown section.
According to police, 12-year-old Jaliyah Massey is known to frequent Mount Oliver.
She is described as being 4-feet-9-inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds and has brown eyes. She usually wears her hair in a ponytail and has red streaks in it.
Massey was last seen wearing blue jeans and an orange sweatshirt with a hood and yellow and white stripes.
SVU detectives seek assistance in locating a missing juvenile female. 12yr old Jaliyah Massey, last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt with a yellow and white stripe and blue jeans. Please call SVU at (412)-323-7141 if you know of her whereabouts. https://t.co/ArJ93N44GB pic.twitter.com/Fd7zUMkLWN
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 27, 2020
Anyone with information on where she is should contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.