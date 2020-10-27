PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cool and damp weather is expected for today.

Most of the day will be dry, but there will be pockets of drizzle rolling by at times.

The best chance for rain today comes this afternoon.

Even before the afternoon, I expect to see some pockets of drizzle and light rain.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-low 40’s with winds out of the northwest at around 5 mph.

High temperatures today will likely hit the low 50’s.

I am forecasting a high of 52 for Pittsburgh.

Looking ahead, Wednesday is looking dry with rain chances back on Thursday.

Most data shows a solid rain chance for everyone on Thursday, but some late runs this morning of data is showing the rain impacting only those south of I-80.

The rain line may even drop farther south, leaving even Pittsburgh on the edge of seeing any rain at all.

