PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some spices and herbs are being recalled because of a potential Salmonella contamination.
Red Monkey Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling parsley and herbes de provence. Its supplier issued a recall for parsley because a sample tested was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella.
The FDA says there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of salmonellosis in connection with the recalled products, which were distributed to all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
You can see a list of the products recalled on the FDA website. No other “best by” dates than the ones listed are being recalled.
If you have an affected product, you’re supposed to throw it out or return it for a full refund.
