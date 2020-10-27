By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — West Mifflin Area High School is shifting to online learning for 10 days due to the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to families, school leaders said the high school is experiencing an increase in cases among staff members. The 10-day remote learning schedule begins Wednesday and concludes Nov. 11.

“The district has been diligent in our efforts to alleviate the spread of COVID-19 by closing our school buildings, sanitizing as much as possible, and practicing social distancing with everyone that comes into the schools. Regrettably, due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, this virus has confirmed that it can continue to spread notwithstanding everyone taking appropriate precautions,” the letter said.

School leaders believe “minimal” students were in contact with the staff members who tested positive. The high school has three confirmed coronavirus cases among staff members, officials say.

“The district has multiple staff members out due to an array of reasons, which is placing students and staff at risk as the school is utilizing large group areas to cover multiple class. Thus, the district can not assure social distancing under these current circumstances,” the letter said.

All other schools will continue in the hybrid model.