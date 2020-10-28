By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tuesday was a special day for some special children in Pittsburgh.
Timmy and Nate were two of dozens of local children given adaptive bikes to use.
Variety: The Children’s Charity and Covestro teamed up to get the bikes and give children with disabilities the same freedoms that their friends have.
“We watched our kids ride bikes,” said Charlie LaVallee, CEO of Variety: The Children’s Charity. “I grew up in Oakland, I rode from where my family lived in Shadyside, down to the bakery in Oakland. Having a bike is how you fit in, how you belong. You’re not sitting on the porch anymore, watching your friends. You’re in with your brothers and sisters, you’re riding.”
Both Variety and Covestro spaced out the giveaways in order to keep families safe and socially distant.
