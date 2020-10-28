PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Doctors say the spike in coronavirus cases is expected this time of year. One reason being schools have reopened, while some are just tired of the COVID-19 life.

In the last two weeks, the average coronavirus deaths per day are up 10%, and this could increase as the flu season is just beginning.

Also, cases in children are up 14%.

You can see that with several schools having to make adjustments by moving to a hybrid learning model or going remote.

“Schools are still reopening so I think that explains why the numbers are going up,” said Dr. Sunjay Mannan of Allegheny Health Network. “They can be a silent vector of the disease.”

Local doctors say it’s crucial to continue wearing a mask and keep your distance from others.

In Allegheny County, the new cases range in age from 3 weeks to 93 years old.

Since the outbreak began, there have been almost 1,400 hospitalizations.

Another thing to point out, our healthcare workers.

Nurses are at high risk. Doctors say they’re the ones that run towards the fire. In some areas, because of sick healthcare workers, staffing has been a challenge.