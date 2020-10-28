By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Butler County Bureau of Elections director says an unknown number of mail-in ballots were lost by the postal service.

The Butler Eagle reports that the director told county commissioners the news earlier on Wednesday.

Many people who applied for ballots have told KDKA that they have not arrived. Federal postal investigators are now looking into what happened.

In the meantime, the Butler County Bureau of Elections director is urging those voters to go to the Bureau of Elections or fill out a provisional ballot at their polling place on Election Day.

RELATED STORY: Butler County Elections Bureau: Department Of State Checking With USPS About Reported Mail Delays

As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters are no longer able to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot.

The United States Postal Service released a statement on Wednesday, saying, in part:

“Regarding mail sorting and delivery in Butler County, the Postal Service is unaware of any significant delays or issues and is in regular contact with the Board of Election as we work to locate and deliver ballots as they are presented to us.”