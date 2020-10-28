Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 24-year-old was ejected from his car after it crashed into a home on the North Side and flipped upside down.
Police say he was driving inbound on Brighton Road toward California Avenue when his car crashed into the corner of a house. The car flipped upside down, and he was ejected.
According to police, he was found responsive under a pile of bricks and debris. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No one inside the home was hurt.
An investigation is now underway and building inspectors will be there to determine the extend of damage.
Meanwhile, Brighton Road is temporarily closed for cleanup.
