PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is a spooky pasta dish just in time for Halloween!
Bloody Pasta
Ingredients:
- 3 cups water
- 1 – 750 ml bottle red wine – ¼ cup reserved
- 1 (15 ounce) can cooked sliced beets, beet juice reserved
- 1 pound linguine
- 5 garlic cloves – chopped
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
- Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 ⁄3 cup heavy cream
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
- 2 tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped
- ½ pound fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into bat shapes
Directions:
Combine water, red wine and beet juice (around 3/4 cup) in a large pot and bring to a boil. Add linguine and cook until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid and drain the pasta. Set aside.
Add beets, remaining 1/4 cup red wine, garlic, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, 1/2 cup parmesan and a pinch of salt and pepper to a blender. Pulse until smooth. Pour the beet mixture into a saucepan. Add the reserved cooking liquid and heavy cream and bring to a simmer. Add the sugar, red pepper flakes, remaining parmesan and a pinch of salt. Simmer for 3 minutes. Add the pasta to the sauce and toss to coat. Garnish with fresh mozzarella bats and parsley.
Serves: 4 – 6
