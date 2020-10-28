HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is a spooky pasta dish just in time for Halloween!

Bloody Pasta

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups water
  • 1 – 750 ml bottle red wine – ¼ cup reserved
  • 1 (15 ounce) can cooked sliced beets, beet juice reserved
  • 1 pound linguine
  • 5 garlic cloves – chopped
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  • 1 ⁄3 cup heavy cream
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped
  • ½ pound fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into bat shapes

Directions:

Combine water, red wine and beet juice (around 3/4 cup) in a large pot and bring to a boil. Add linguine and cook until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid and drain the pasta. Set aside.

Add beets, remaining 1/4 cup red wine, garlic, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, 1/2 cup parmesan and a pinch of salt and pepper to a blender. Pulse until smooth. Pour the beet mixture into a saucepan. Add the reserved cooking liquid and heavy cream and bring to a simmer. Add the sugar, red pepper flakes, remaining parmesan and a pinch of salt. Simmer for 3 minutes. Add the pasta to the sauce and toss to coat. Garnish with fresh mozzarella bats and parsley.

Serves: 4 – 6

