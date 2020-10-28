By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All Greek life activity at Duquesne University is suspended indefinitely because of “repeated and egregious” violation of coronavirus procedures.

A letter sent to members of Greek organizations signed by the vice president of student life says several members and organizations violated the university’s student code of conduct’s COVID-19 standards, so all activity will be suspended immediately.

The letter goes on to say member associations held gatherings over the 25-person indoor limit and threw parties that violated both coronavirus policies and “more typical conduct standards.” It also says members of sororities and fraternities were deliberately misleading in an attempt to limit contact tracing.

“At a time when the University and, indeed, our region needed you most to live the values you espouse, as a system you failed to do so. Furthermore, you deliberately persisted in behaviors known to endanger people,” the letter reads.

It’s unclear whether the university will lift the suspension come spring, the letter says.