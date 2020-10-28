By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials have filed charges against a 23-year-old man connected to a crash that killed a Jefferson Hills police officer in June.
The Jefferson Hills Police Department announced that Zachary Foltz has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and drug possession.
Officer Dale Provins was on-duty when a pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with his patrol vehicle on June 3. Provins was a 15-year veteran of the Jefferson Hills Police Department and also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office approved charges and a warrant was issued for Foltz, of South Park, on Wednesday. He was taken into custody.
Investigators say that Foltz was speeding while driving southbound on Old Clairton Road when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit Provins’ northbound police vehicle head-on. Both drivers were transported by medical helicopters to a trauma center in Pittsburgh.
Provins died from his injuries 10 days after the crash. He was laid to rest in Elizabeth on June 20.
