By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman accused of killing her boyfriend will stand trial.
Meghan West is being accused of shooting her boyfriend, Andrew Pristas, at her home in East Huntingdon last month.
According to what West told the police, she invited Pristas to her home on Fieldstone Lane and the two began to argue.
West retreated into her bedroom and she said she fired two shots through the door as Pristas attempted to break it down.
West’s attorney says that she wishes things could be different.
“Obviously she wishes things could be different right now,” said Adam Gorzelski, West’s attorney. “It’s not a situation, no one asked for this, no one wanted to be here and I feel for everybody in this situation.”
On Tuesday, a judge dropped a charge of simple assault against her.
