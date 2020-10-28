By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As of Monday, the University of Pittsburgh is reporting that 17 students and 4 faculty and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases make the 5-day moving average of positive cases 4.2%, which is up from 2.6%, the highest increase on campus in weeks, according to the university.

Pitt says that any amount below 5% is considered “a stable, low amount.”

As for the regional campuses, five cases were reported at Pitt-Bradford and five cases at Pitt-Johnstown, all in students.

Greensburg, main campus, and Titusville campuses are in the “guarded risk” posture, while Bradford and Johnstown campuses are in “elevated risk” posture.

Guarded risk means that classes, except for large lectures, will take place in person, housing is open with mitigation regulations in place, and gatherings are capped at 250 people.

Meanwhile, elevated risk means that most classes take place remotely and online, gatherings are limited to 25 people, and housing is open but with mitigation regulations in place.

Pitt has also told faculty, staff, and students that a shelter-in-place period beginning on November 12 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Students are being told to only leave their housing for essential activities and socializing only with people in their pod or house.

More information about Pitt’s coronavirus response and regulations can be found on the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard.