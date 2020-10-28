HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A school in the Canon-McMillan School District is closed after more coronavirus cases were reported.

North Strabane Intermediate School is closing temporarily.

A letter to families from the district says there are now two active cases at that school: one in a teacher and one in a student. The district says there are teachers and students there who are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

The district says contact tracing was conducted and contacts were notified and directed to quarantine.

The building will reopen for in-person instruction on Nov. 5.

“Please know we are taking the above action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and families,” the letter reads. “We will continue to closely monitor state and local data. Future such decisions will continue to be made with the guidance we receive from officials at the state and local levels.”

