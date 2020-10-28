PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s countdown time, and President Donald Trump has been crisscrossing the country to must-win states in an effort to repeat his come-from-behind win of 2016.

Earlier on Monday, former Vice President Joe Biden’s schedule for the weekend seemed light, but that has quickly filled in. In an exclusive interview with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, Biden talked about several key issues.

Delano: Can you contrast your plans with his plans for this last week?

Biden: Sure I can. I’m being responsible. I’m not being a great spreader of COVID. First of all, he’s walked away from COVID.

Biden says, besides Pennsylvania, over the next few days, he’s going to Georgia, Florida, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

“I’ve been responsible,” he says, contrasting himself with the president. “We have not been doing these superspreading events, causing hundreds of people to come down with COVID.”

As for his debate remarks on transitioning from oil?

“I don’t think we should continue to give big oil a tax break that runs, depending on who you are talking to, $25 billion to $40 billion a year,” Biden said. “I will not ban fracking. I will make sure fracking is be done as safely as possible, limiting methane emissions and protecting water supplies.”

The former vice president was asked about all the lawsuits in Pennsylvania over voting.

Delano: Do you have any concerns at all that the Supreme Court might end up deciding who wins this presidential election?

Biden: I hope it doesn’t get to that. Look, Republicans generally and the president specifically have done everything to make it harder for people to vote. The fewer people vote, the better chances they think they have.”

But if everyone votes, Biden expects to win, especially in Pennsylvania.

“We’ll win Pennsylvania. It’s my home state. I’ve spent a lot of time there. When I announced, I actually announced in Pittsburgh,” Biden said.