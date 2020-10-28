HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Wednesday will be a cloudy day before the rain moves in on Thursday.By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Light morning rain will come to an end by 8:00 a.m. with the rest of the day looking dry but cloudy.

Highs today should be near 60, which may be a tad bit aggressive of a forecast, but it will be close either way.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Skies will be overcast through 4:00 p.m. with partly cloudy skies for a few hours in the evening.

The big story right now comes in the way of Thursday’s big rain day. It appears all the ingredients are there for a big rain coming together.

It appears most will see at least an inch of rain with the average total being closer to an inch and a half of rain on Thursday.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

The rain will wrap up before the morning commute on Friday morning with the rest of Friday and Saturday being dry.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

