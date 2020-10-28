By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,228 new cases of Coronavirus and 22 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 200,674 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 21-27, is 252,583 with 13,574 positive cases, says the Health Department. There were 33,329 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Of those who have tested positive to date, here is the age breakdown:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,718.

There are 2,269,246 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 25,717 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,561 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 31,278 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,757 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,188 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

