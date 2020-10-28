By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority are asking for proposals for a new stormwater management plan.

Mayor Bill Peduto and the PWSA put out the “Request for Proposals,” or RFP, at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

They say aging infrastructure and climate change have created challenges for the current system. Overflow from “increasingly frequent and intense rain” is causing property damage and health concerns.

In a new stormwater management system, the city and PWSA are looking for a plan that would include four “P”s. Those are “people, planet, place and performance.”

They want to improve water quality, alleviate flooding, reduce basement backups, create jobs and beautify city neighborhoods.

The plan must also have a short-term and long-term outlook.

For more information on the RFP, visit www.pgh2o.com/stormwater.