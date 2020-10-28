HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight, the Pittsburgh Public School Board will vote on a resolution that would give Pittsburgh Public School superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet the ability to implement a hybrid learning plan.

That plan would permit some students to come to school a couple of days a week and learn remotely three days a week.

If it is approved, students could begin in-person instruction as early as November 9.

Pittsburgh Public Schools students have been learning remotely since March.

The proposal would divide students into four cohorts: some in the hybrid model and some continuing a fully remote schedule.

This resolution could be amended if there are changes in the pandemic.

On Monday night, a public hearing was held and dozens of Pittsburgh Public Schools staff members asked the board to continue a fully remote plan, considering the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Some teachers argued that though in-person instruction is better, a hybrid model would be ineffective because the teacher’s attention would be split between the students who are in-person and those who are remote.

A few teachers told our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that they are scared.

They say if it wasn’t safe to go on a hybrid model in August, then students shouldn’t be starting a hybrid model now.

The board will meet tonight and we will have an update on their decision tonight on KDKA News.

